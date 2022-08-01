Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today
Sanjay Arora will take over as Delhi’s police commissioner at 11am on Monday, an official said. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am.
Arora, who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, replaces Rakesh Asthana as Delhi’s police commissioner. Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police chief in July last year. He retired on July 31. Arora will be Delhi’s 25th police chief after the commissionerate system came into force in 1975. He could remain at the helm for at least three years till July 31, 2025, when he retires.
An Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Arora belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre. An engineering graduate from Rajasthan’s Malviya National Institute of Technology, he has served as superintendent of police in Tamil Nadu districts and the Special Task Force.
In 1991, Arora played a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group that provides security to VIPs.
-
At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded
At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics