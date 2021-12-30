Lucknow lad balances football on knee, sets a world record

Lucknow boy, Hasan Askari brought glory to the city by entering the Guinness Book of World Records. Hasan balanced the football on his knee for 6 minutes 16.98 seconds to set the record.

“I dedicated 2 years of my life to achieve this feat. I was browsing the internet one day and found a world record which I wanted to break. After days and months of consistent practice, I filled the application, got approval and registered in the Guinness Book of World Records,” Hasan said.

He attempted this record on April 13 and got certificates from Guinness Book last month. Presently, he is pursuing B Com from Integral University.

“I want to say that people often overlook the fact that sportspersons suffer lot of injuries. A lot of effort is put in to achieve something. People don’t notice the effort and sacrifices of a player,” said Hasan.

“Seeing my interest in sports, my teachers always encouraged me. It is because of their support and guidance that I have been able to set a world record,” he said.

Hasan Askari completed his schooling from CMS. He has been a student of CMS Rajajipuram Campus I till 2020 when he passed class 12. His dream is to become a football coach one day.

“It is a feat which required lot of patience, concentration and strong willpower,” said CMS founder, Jagdish Gandhi.

President and MD, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon and principal of CMS Rajajipuram Campus I, Nisha Pandey congratulated Hasan for this extraordinary feat and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The duo said he has always been extraordinary in sports and other extra-curricular activities. The entire CMS family was proud of his achievement.