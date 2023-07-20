U. P. govt launches portal to apply for e-vehicle subsidy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the subsidy portal, upevsubsidy.in, paving the way for people to apply online for the subsidy available on purchase of electric vehicles in the state.

This initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022 (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Customers who bought electric vehicles after October 14 will be eligible for claiming EV subsidy by applying for it through the portal. Once the application is submitted, the subsidy amount will be transferred to the customer’s bank account after successful completion of a four-level verification process,” a government spokesman said here.

This initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, which includes a purchase subsidy incentive scheme. The development and maintenance of the portal have been entrusted to UPDESCO (Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd).

This scheme is effective from October 14, 2022 and will continue till October 13, 2023. To avail the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants are required to apply through the web portal upevsubsidy.in. Those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the policy’s notification date will be eligible for the subsidy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to additional transport commissioner Rajiv Srivastava, after submitting the application on the portal, a four-level verification process will take place, beginning with verification at the dealer level, followed by registration and departmental verification. The final verification will be carried out by TI (Transport Inspector).

As per the information provided on the portal, the banking partner will transfer the subsidy amount to the customer’s bank account within three working days after the verification process is complete.

Subsidy on EVs will be payable to individual beneficiaries (buyers) on purchase of any single vehicle across vehicle segments. However, it will also be payable to aggregators or fleet operators (buyers), so that a unit can avail subsidy for a maximum of 10 vehicles across vehicle segments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For buyers purchasing EVs without batteries, the subsidy amount will be 50 percent of the total subsidy. As of now, there is no set time limit for providing the subsidy.

The application process starts with the applicant generating a login ID and password on Electric Vehicle Purchase Subsidy Portal (upevsubsidy.in)

“After entering the vehicle registration number in the application, the subsidy portal will automatically fill relevant details from the vehicle portal to the application form. The applicant must fill in any remaining field, including their bank details (bank name, account number, IFSC code, etc.) to receive the purchase subsidy,” the spokesman explained.

The applicants must upload their photograph and signature on the portal, which should be the same as those uploaded during vehicle registration through the dealer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applicants will also have to upload their canceled check or passbook for bank account verification and it is mandatory that the bank account is in the name of the applicant, not any other person.

After applying, applicants can check the status of their application by visiting the application status section and entering the last 5 digits of the vehicle number and chassis number,” the spokesman said.