Lucknow logs 158 fresh Covid cases

As many as 37 people were found Covid positive in Lucknow during contact tracing and six people were found positive while travelling
In all, 94,820 samples were tested across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow on Tuesday in which 548 cases turned out to be Covid positive. (File photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 09:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state capital reported 158 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, out of which 73 are male, and 85 are female. As many as 181 persons recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours in Lucknow.

A maximum of 29 cases were found in Alambagh and Aliganj each, followed by Sarojininagar (19), Chinhat (16), Red Cross (11), Silver Jubilee (9), Indiranagar (8), Turiya Ganj (6), NK Road (4), Gosaiganj (3), Malihabad (2), Mall (2), Aishbagh (1), Kakori (1), and Mohanlalganj (1).

As many as 37 people were found positive during contact tracing, and six people were found positive while travelling.

In all, 94,820 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday, and around 548 cases turned out to be positive. Till now, 11,70,91,665 have been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 635 patients recovered from Covid in the state. Till now, 2062971 people have recovered from Covid in the state. Presently, there are 3541 active cases of Covid in Uttar Pradesh.

