Lucknow logs its most jabs in a day as over 93,000 Covid vaccine doses administered

As many as 93,436 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in Lucknow on Friday, the highest in a single day here since the vaccination campaign began on January 16.

The 93,436 doses in Lucknow were also the highest among all 75 districts and exceeded the day’s target of 83,000 doses, according to the data from the district administration. With this, the total Covid vaccination in Lucknow has crossed the 26 lakh (2.6 million) mark, according to the health department data. During the day, UP administered 2,919,176 vaccine doses. Uttar Pradesh had administered a maximum of 2,952,435 doses in a day on August 3.

Vaccination continued till late Friday night and the total number of doses reached 26,01,283 in Lucknow and 6,97,48,478 in Uttar Pradesh.

“Many centres vaccinated till late night. Our committed health workers ensured they used every single vial of vaccine provided to them and additional doses were given to many centres as their stock got finished,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Among those vaccinated in Lucknow, 49% were aged between 18 and 45 years, 37% between 45 and 60 years and 14% above 60 years. By 10am, a little over 1000 doses were recorded in Lucknow but gradually the vaccination picked up. At 12.30pm, close to 15,000 doses were administered and the number went up to 34,000 by 2.30pm. By 5pm, over 65,000 doses were administered and at 7pm, 83,808 doses were administered, surpassing Lucknow’s previous high of 80,410 doses administered on August 3.

At the vaccination camp organised by the Lucknow Chemist Association (LCA), 1000 doses were arranged. “The stock finished and we had to return about 100 beneficiaries asking them to come again next day,” said Mayank Rastogi, spokesperson for LCA. “Many booths were provided up to 250 doses of the vaccine instead of the usual over 100,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In all, 178 centres —148 at government hospitals and 30 in private hospitals — had 388 vaccination sites in Lucknow. Walk-in vaccination facility was available at 96 booths. Vaccination was conducted at 12,012 sites across the state.