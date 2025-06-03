Lucknow man chokes brother to death; both were ‘drunk’

Intoxication claimed the life of one brother and sent another to jail after the duo brawled with each other under the influence of alcohol at their residence in Lucknow’s Jankipuram on Monday, police said.. (For representation)

Ravi Mishra, 20, died after he was assaulted by his elder brother Amit, who allegedly strangled the former, police said, adding Ravi had also suffered a head injury that caused bleeding.

“In her complaint to the police, Nirmala Mishra, their mother, stated that a fight broke out between her sons Amit and Ravi Mishra. An argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Amit allegedly assaulted Ravi, leading to the latter’s death,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-North Gopal Krishan Choudhary. The DCP added the police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amit, who had been taken into custody.

According to police, while their father works at a pharmacy, the accused brother was employed at a garment store.

“According to the deceased’s mother, the two brothers were fighting when Ravi sustained a serious head injury after hitting his head against a hard surface, causing heavy bleeding,” said Jankipuram SHO Upendra Singh.

Sister Neha Tiwari said Amit strangled Ravi to death. While her mother was at home, she and her father were on the terrace of the house at the time of the incident, she added. “By the time we rushed downstairs, we saw Ravi had collapsed,” she said.

The SHO said the brothers were intoxicated at the time of the incident. They frequently consumed alcohol and got into fights with family members. “Amit Mishra had been living separately. On Sunday night, Amit returned home and got into an argument with Ravi. The argument escalated in the morning, resulting in the assault and death,” Singh added.