Lucknow man held for raping, blackmailing his Mumbai based relative

A 36-year-old Lucknow man was arrested for allegedly raping his Mumbai-based relative and blackmailing her after making an objectionable video of the woman, said police officials here on Saturday. They said the woman had lodged an FIR against the accused in Mumbai on September 30 earlier this year and the case was transferred to Lucknow as the crime was committed here.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said the accused was identified as Pawan Kumar Tripathi, the resident of A Block, Indira Nagar under Ghazipur police station limits and he was arrested from his hideout near Juggauli crossing in Gomti Nagar on Saturday.

Sharing more details, another police officer said Tripathi worked in a private bank while the victim woman earlier used to live in Lucknow along with his family and shifted to Mumbai after marriage. He said the accused raped the woman when she was in Lucknow but she did not complain about the matter due to social stigma and approached police in Mumbai when the former continued harassing her as well as blackmailing by threatening to make her objectionable video viral.

He said the accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 354 for sexual harassment, 504 for insult and 506 for criminal intimidation. He said the accused has been sent to jail in judicial custody after producing him before the competent court and further investigation in the matter is on.