Lucknow man kills wife, stages it as accident; postmortem exposes murder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The accused got a stick in the name of shooing away nilgai in the jungle. But on the way back to the home, Tilakram and his friend attacked her and portrayed it as an accident.

A 35-year-old man brutally beat his wife to death and attempted to stage it as a road accident in Lucknow’s Nagram area. As part of executing the plan, the accused Tilakram first took the victim Malti to a fair, bought her goods and then visited her paternal house.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday (HT)
The accused were arrested on Wednesday (HT)

The accused then got a stick in the name of shooing away nilgai in the jungle. But on the way back to the home, Tilakram and his friend attacked her and portrayed it as an accident.

Later, the postmortem report later exposed the murder, revealing antemortem injuries on her head that contradicted the accident claim. Police registered a murder case and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South, Nipun Agarwal, said that the accused, Tilakram, suspected his wife, Malti, of having an illicit relationship with someone in his family. Enraged, he conspired with his friend, 38-year-old Rajesh, to murder her. The police have since recovered the murder weapon and sent both accused to judicial custody.

Explaining the sequence of events, the DCP said that on March 16, around 7 pm, Tilakram took Malti on his motorcycle to the Kubhaara fair. After spending time at the fair, he and Rajesh accompanied her to her aunt’s house, where they had dinner.

“Before leaving, Tilakram deliberately asked for a stick, citing the need to scare away nilgai if encountered on the way,” said the DCP.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma, Rajesh had already identified a deserted spot for the crime. Around 11 pm, after crossing the Kubhaara forest, they stopped at Ankatakheda.

“Rajesh kept watch while Tilakram attacked Malti repeatedly with the stick. When he believed she was dead, he called his relative Santosh, claiming she had met with an accident,” said the ACP.

Santosh arrived with his car and took Malti to a private hospital in Samesi. Seeing her critical condition, the doctor advised them to shift her to KGMU. However, Tilakram refused and got her discharged, and Malti succumbed to the injuries on the same day.

On March 18, Malti’s uncle, Rajaram, filed an FIR, revealing that Malti had suffered years of harassment since her marriage to Tilakram 15 years ago. The postmortem report confirmed that her injuries were inflicted before death, exposing the murder and leading to the arrests.

