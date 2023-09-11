Lucknow marooned as September rain lets it pour

Several parts of the city remained inundated with water after overnight rain from Sunday lashed the state capital. According to the IMD, Lucknow got 111.1 mm rainfall for 24 hours while a state government observatory recorded140 mm rain for this period.

Water entered houses and shops after heavy rainfall in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The overnight rain reminded people of last year’s September rain when the city recorded 160.1 mm of rain in 24 hours on September 16, the highest in the month in 14 years. On September 20, 2008, Lucknow saw 160.6 mm of rainfall. The all-time highest rainfall of 177.1 mm in a 24-hour period in the month was recorded on September 14, 1985. In September 2021 too, the city experienced 107.2 mm rainfall on a single day.

Due to overnight rain, the maximum temperature in the state capital dropped to 26.8 degrees Celsius which is 6.8 degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius.

More than the rain, it was the overnight lightning and thunder that left Lucknowites frightened. “We have never experienced anything like this in our lifetime. I was scared and kept praying all night,” said Sharmila, who works in a private company. Several netizens took to Facebook to describe their horrifying experience.

The state forecast for the next 24 hours is rain/thundershower very likely at few places over West UP and at most places over East UP. The Met department issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over East UP.

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain/thundershower in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

