Lucknow Metro E-W Corridor project moves ahead: JV bags design consultant contract

LUCKNOW In the first major step towards the construction of Lucknow Metro’s long-awaited East–West Corridor, the UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has declared AYESA Ingenieria y Arquitectura S.A.U – AYESA India Pvt. Ltd. JV as the lowest bidder for the consultancy assignment, marking the first tender award for the corridor (detailed design consultant contract). The scope of work spans multiple disciplines, including civil, architectural, electromechanical (E&M) and traction systems, ensuring seamless integration across all components of the project. (File Photo)

The JV secured the contract for Lucknow Metro Line-2 (East–West Corridor) with a bid value of ₹15.90 crore under contract package, following a competitive bidding process. Once all designs are ready, work on the ground will start immediately, said an official of UPMRC.

Under the contract, AYESA will be responsible for providing comprehensive detailed design and consultancy services for the E-W Corridor. The scope of work spans multiple disciplines, including civil, architectural, electromechanical (E&M) and traction systems, ensuring seamless integration across all components of the project.

These services will cover the entire corridor, encompassing both elevated and underground sections, along with stations, entry and exit ramps, viaducts and the metro depot. AYESA’s role will also involve ensuring compliance with safety standards, technical specifications and sustainability requirements, while supporting efficient execution and long-term operational reliability. The award signals the formal kickoff of on-ground progress for Lucknow Metro’s East–West Corridor, a project expected to play a crucial role in easing congestion and transforming urban mobility in the state capital.

Line 2 is a strategically important corridor, planned as an 11.165-km stretch connecting Charbagh railway station to Vasant Kunj, passing through the dense and historic areas of Old Lucknow. The corridor will comprise 12 stations, significantly improving east–west connectivity across the city.

According to the detailed project report (DPR), the corridor will include 4.286 km of elevated alignment with five stations between Vasant Kunj and Thakurganj and 6.879 km of underground alignment with seven stations between Charbagh and Niwazganj. A depot is also planned at Vasant Kunj.

The Line-2 project received approval from the central government in August 2025, with an estimated total project cost of ₹5,801 crore.

UPMRC had invited bids for the DDC contract in August 2025 for a 60-month consultancy period. Technical bids were opened in October, revealing two contenders — AYESA and SYSTRA–Ardanuy JV. Financial bids were opened on January 21, with AYESA emerging as the lowest bidder.