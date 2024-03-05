East-West Metro Corridor will improve access to Old Lucknow areas

LUCKNOW Phase-1B of Lucknow Metro - the 11.165-km East-West Corridor from Charbagh to Vasantkunj - will pass through densely populated areas of the state capital, improve access to Old Lucknow and have the potential of transforming the commuting patterns in Old City areas, traditionally reliant on autos, three-wheelers, e-rickshaws, and cycle rickshaws, said UP Metro Rail Corporation officials. The Charbagh Metro Station will serve as a junction for both corridors, i.e., the North-South Corridor and the East-West Corridor. (File Photo)

They said the project will decongest roads and reduce the carbon footprint, reducing fuel consumption and pollution. The train is expected to cover the distance from Charbagh to Vasantkunj in 28 to 30 minutes.

The metro network in Old City area is also expected to foster economic growth and contribute to a more sustainable future for the city. The approved DPR will now be forwarded to the central government for further assent.

The East-West Corridor will provide connectivity to prominent locations such as Aminabad (commercial hub), Chowk (that hosts bullion market and eateries), medical college and Balrampur Hospital (important health centres for Lucknowites).

“With a substantial investment of ₹5801.05 crore, the ambitious project marks a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development. This metro line will provide a mode of transport to people in the most encroached and congested areas of Lucknow,” said an official of UPMRC.

The 11.165 km East-West corridor will comprise 12 stations including five elevated metro stations with a length of 4.286 km and seven underground metro stations covering 6.879 km.

The underground track from Charbagh to Niwaz Ganj will be 6.879 km long, encompassing seven underground stations: Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Marg, Aminabad, Pandey Ganj, City Railway Station, Medical College Intersection, and Niwaz Ganj. The stretch from Niwaz Ganj will transition to an elevated track. The elevated route from here to Vasant Kunj will be 4.286 km long, featuring elevated metro stations at Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musa Bagh, and Vasant Kunj. A metro depot will also be established in Vasant Kunj.

Will this project help Lko Metro tide over financial woes?

The East-West Corridor project will help Lucknow Metro tide over financial woes, said officials emphasising on the need for timely expansion to ensure both financial sustainability and continued efficient transportation services.

Lucknow Metro was operating at a loss of ₹307 crore per year, as per the figures from the balance sheet of March 31, 2022.

“Compounding the corporation’s financial challenges was the looming repayment of a substantial loan to the European International Bank. The gravity of the situation becomes evident considering the admission by metro officials that the existing Amausi to Munshipulia line had reached its maximum ridership. The completion of the Charbagh to Vasantkunj line is crucial for curbing losses and securing a more stable future for Lucknow Metro. The approval of the second phase has brought a much-needed boost for Lucknow Metro,” said an official of UP Metro.

Another Metro official said, “Since the inception of Lucknow Metro, more than 8.93 crore passengers have utilized it as a mode of transport. The current daily ridership fluctuates between 70,000 and 80,000 per day, reaching a milestone on January 1 this year when ridership crossed 1.05 lakh. But you need a ridership of at least 2.5 lakh for Metro to come on break even, besides developing its real properties on the land given by the state government.”

He added, “This route may give more ridership to Lucknow metro as it passes through most densely populated areas of Lucknow.”

ABOUT THE PROJECT

11.165-km East-west corridor from Charbagh to Vasantkunj would be constructed by June 30, 2027

₹5,801 cr estimated cost of the project

4.286-km elevated route on Charbagh to Vasantkunj corridor. Elevated stations to include Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musa Bagh, and Vasant Kunj.

6.879-km underground route. Underground stations to include Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Marg, Aminabad, Pandey Ganj, City Railway Station, Medical College crossing, and Niwaz Ganj.

Project Phase-1B of Lucknow Metro is based on the ‘Equity Sharing Model’ (50:50 equity participation of Central and State Government), as mentioned in the new Metro Rail Policy, 2017.