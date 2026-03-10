Lucknow Municipal Corporation action against house tax defaulters

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday sealed buildings of major institutional property tax defaulters in Zone-4, which includes the Gomti Nagar area and nearby localities. Similar action followed in Zone 3, which includes Aliganj and nearby localities, as part of its intensified recovery campaign ahead of the financial year 2025-26 ending. The operation was carried out under the supervision of zonal officer Shilpa Kumari along with the municipal revenue team. (FILE PHOTO)

The municipal team sealed the Urdu Teaching and Research Center located in Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar, the Transmission Building and a building belonging to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) in Zone-4. The operation was carried out under the supervision of zonal officer Shilpa Kumari along with the municipal revenue team, stated in an LMC press release.

LMC Zone 4 zonal officer Shilpa Kumari said the Urdu Teaching and Research Center has pending house tax dues amounting to ₹1,23,93,473.92. The Transmission Bhawan has arrears of ₹2,22,501, while the UPSIDC building has outstanding dues of ₹52,73,411. Since the institutions failed to deposit the tax despite repeated notices, the municipal corporation sealed the premises as per the rules, she said.

In Zone 3, the drive was conducted under the supervision of additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar and chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh. The recovery team led by tax superintendent Alok Srivastava visited several areas and contacted property owners with pending dues.

During the drive, a property owner in Ward Faizullaganj-IV deposited ₹1,31,789 to clear dues. The civic body also recovered ₹5,88,953 from a community centre of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) located in Sector-I, Aliganj under Ward Bharatendu Harishchandra.

The Corporation also sealed four establishments in Zone-2, which includes Aishbagh and other localities.

In Raja Bazar ward, the municipal team sealed the premises housing the office of the director of secondary education, Uttar Pradesh, after officials found pending property tax dues of ₹46.81 lakh.

The team also sealed the Secondary State Library Cooperation Unit operating in the same premises after officials found outstanding property tax dues of ₹17.68 lakh. Another establishment, the Government District Library located in the same area, was also sealed as it had accumulated property tax arrears of ₹23.60 lakh.

In a separate action, the municipal corporation sealed an establishment operating under the UP Agro Industrial Corporation Limited in the industrial area on Talkatora Road in Ambedkar Nagar ward. Officials said the agriculture engineering establishment had pending property tax dues of ₹94.04 lakh.