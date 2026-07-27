Lucknow Municipal Corporation draws up 350-cr project to overhaul city’s drainage infra

: With the state capital facing recurring waterlogging after every spell of rain, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has prepared a nearly ₹350-crore urban flood management project aimed at overhauling the city’s drainage infrastructure.

The project also proposes replacing decades-old pumping stations built during the 1970s and 1980s with modern facilities. (FILE PHOTO)

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The civic body will present the proposal to senior state government officials on Monday for final approval. Officials have expressed hope that the project will provide a long-term solution to flooding in low-lying areas.

The project focuses on strengthening the city’s drainage network through the construction of new pumping stations, automation of existing ones, revival of ponds and development of critical drainage infrastructure, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said.

He added that the civic body will begin implementing the project once the proposal receives approval.

A key component of the proposal is the restoration of 14 ponds, particularly in newly expanded municipal areas. The ponds will be desilted, deepened and rejuvenated to increase their rainwater storage capacity, reducing surface runoff and preventing water accumulation during heavy rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} The project also proposes replacing decades-old pumping stations built during the 1970s and 1980s with modern facilities. In addition, new flood pumping stations will be constructed at vulnerable locations, while existing pumping stations will be automated to ensure faster and more efficient water discharge during intense rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project also proposes replacing decades-old pumping stations built during the 1970s and 1980s with modern facilities. In addition, new flood pumping stations will be constructed at vulnerable locations, while existing pumping stations will be automated to ensure faster and more efficient water discharge during intense rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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The LMC has also identified several chronic waterlogging hotspots where inadequate drainage infrastructure continues to disrupt traffic and daily life. Areas such as the Taj Underpass and other structurally weak locations will receive new drainage systems to improve stormwater flow and minimise flooding.

According to the proposal, the state government will provide ₹150 crore, while the Central government will contribute ₹200 crore, taking the total project cost to ₹350 crore.

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The proposal comes as Lucknow continues to witness severe waterlogging after almost every major rainfall. Flooded roads, submerged intersections and overflowing drains regularly affect commuters, pedestrians and emergency services, exposing the limitations of the city’s ageing drainage network.