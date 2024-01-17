Lucknow Municipal Corporation employee caught red-handed while accepting bribe

A woman revenue inspector of Zone-6 of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) was caught red handed while accepting a bribe from woman who had applied to enter her and her sisters’ name in the LMC records of their mother’s house, who died in last November. For Representation Only (HT File)

The complainant, Shilpi Gupta of Campbell Road in Thakurganj, said her sister Apoorvi Gupta gave an application at the LMC office after the death of their mother to get their names included in the house record, which was in their mother’s name. The application was later assigned to revenue inspector Neelam Sahu, who demanded ₹50,000 as bribe to get the work done.

After Apporvi expressed her inability to pay such a huge sum, Neelam asked her to pay the money in two installments. Apporvi informed her sister, Shilpi, about the whole incident. Subsequently, Shilpi registered a complaint with the anti-corruption organisation, which formed a team to nab the accused red-handed.

The team asked Shilpi to visit LMC office on January 15 and hand over the money to Neelam and engage her in talks. Shilpi duly followed the instructions and the anti-corruption organisation sleuths nabbed the errant LMC employee red-handed.

The accused was handed over to the Wazirganj police which registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.