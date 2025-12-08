Lucknow night clubs: ‘50% units abuse safety norms; Goa-like tragedy waiting to happen’

Over 50% of the night clubs in the state capital are running, flouting fire safety norms, said Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal on Monday. The Lucknow CFO along with excise officer inspecting a club in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The CFO termed the lapses ‘shocking’, warning that many clubs are just waiting for a repeat of a Goa-like tragedy. Most with high footfall, lack a second exit and any incident could quickly turn disastrous,” he said, adding, “They have a wooden ceiling and flooring which was the cause of Goa’s fire.”.

According to the CFO, lapses found in the night clubs included no proper entry and exits, no or few fire extinguishers, and no fire safety measures in kitchens. Fire officers conducting the inspection told HT that many of those clubs in the Summit building don’t even have fire exits.

A week-long campaign was launched on Sunday right after the Goa fire tragedy claimed 25 lives in a fire at a nightclub.

The fire department believes that the figure of 50% could go higher as the campaign is still underway and will take a week to finish.

“We have received a list of 126 such night clubs, pubs and bars running in the city from the excise department and we are running a checking campaign across Lucknow. So far, we found over 50% are operating without following fire safety norms, and after the completion of the campaign, the fire department will issue notices to such outlets,” the CFO added.

Over the past two days, Lucknow’s fire and excise departments carried out an extensive round of joint inspections across major hotels, bars, and restaurants in the wake of the Goa fire tragedy.

Teams led by senior officials checked fire safety systems, exits, documentation, bar licences, LPG usage, and overall emergency preparedness at multiple establishments across Gomti Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Banthra, Aashiana, and Bakshi Ka Talab.

Staff at several venues including major chains, rooftop bars, and high-footfall restaurants were briefed on operating fire equipment, maintaining clear escape routes, and immediately rectifying safety gaps. Officials said the drive will continue until all establishments are fully compliant with fire safety norms.

“Some of the outlets which were checked included My Bar, King Club House, Black Brew House, Boom Box, Tonic, Hype Clan, Barbeque Nation, Mashup at Summit Building. Similarly, Marilyn, The Bar Stock Exchange, Tickled Pink etc. located in Rohtas Presidential were also checked,” read details shared by Lucknow fire department.