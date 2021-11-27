Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow: Nirmala Sitharaman asks BJP women workers to propagate achievements of govt

Sitharaman was addressing a group of around 50 selected women leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters after inaugurating the Income Tax department’s new building in Lucknow on Friday.
Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking during the inaugural function of Income Tax department’s new building in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday exhorted women party workers here to reach out to women and tell them about the work the government had done for them.

She said that there was a strong network of around 50,000 women workers in UP and stressed the need for using the same network to create a buzz around about the Central and the state government’s achievements.

Sitharaman was addressing a group of around 50 selected women leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters after inaugurating the Income Tax department's new building here.

“She boosted the morale of women workers by telling them that they had a lot of potential to work and help the party win the coming assembly polls,” senior BJP leader Vikajay Bahadur Pathak said.

Sitharaman explained women workers about the schemes like Mudra Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana andthe work done in the field of sanitation by providing individual household toilets to all families, the schemes that party’s women workers must highlight to state’s women.

Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Iranai will be addressing the party’s women workers in a function scheduled to be held as a part of BJP’s ongoing ‘Kamal Shakti’ campaign here on Saturday, Pathak said.

