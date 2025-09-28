Lucknow partners with Rasulabad under ‘Clean City Jodi’ initiative

Lucknow has partnered with Rasulabad in Unnao district under the Uttar Pradesh government’s newly launched ‘Clean City Jodi’ initiative. The collaboration was formalised through a virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held as part of the national ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior officials attended the event. Representational image (Sourced)

Under the initiative, Lucknow will serve as a mentor city, sharing its experience in sanitation and waste management to help Rasulabad build infrastructure for cleanliness, hygiene, and public health.

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma described the partnership as a move that would lay the groundwork for citizen-centric and cleaner cities across the state. “Lucknow’s role as a mentor will create a scalable and replicable model of urban transformation.”

As a mentor, Lucknow will assist Rasulabad in solid and liquid waste management, door-to-door waste collection, composting, waste-to-energy solutions, and sewage treatment. The arrangement is expected to improve sanitation and infrastructure in Rasulabad while reinforcing Lucknow’s role in urban development.

The Lucknow-Rasulabad pairing is part of a wider framework in which Agra has been linked with Rania in Kanpur Dehat and Noida with Bithoor in Kanpur Nagar. These pairings are designed to help smaller towns benefit from the expertise of larger cities.

The Clean City Jodi programme is aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission and seeks to promote community participation, healthy competition, and the exchange of ideas, supporting the Prime Minister’s call for a people-driven movement for cleanliness.