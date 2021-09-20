Lucknow: PGI faculty forum opposes government move on raising age of superannuation

The faculty forum of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has objected to raising the retirement age of faculty members of medical institutes/medical colleges to 70 years. The forum intends to call an urgent general body meeting (GBM) to chalk out a strategy to oppose the move.

Professor Sandeep Sahu, president, SGPGIMS Faculty Forum, said, “Recently, the UP government had taken a decision to raise the retirement age to 70 years. The faculty forum of SGPGIMS strongly disagrees with this decision to increase the retirement age of faculty members. This decision will only hamper patient care, as older faculty members, due to the issue of increasing age, are not able to serve patients professionally. They lack the required energy levels and modern vision to improve the institute.”

He said, “Old faculty members are reluctant to adopt new methods of teaching. Old faculty members if not retired at the appropriate time, will debar new faculty acquiring administrative skills so that second line will never be prepared to take care of hospitals.

“Earlier, the retirement age was 60, which was increased to 62, then it was increased to 65 but now it is going to be 70 years. But every time doctors were never consulted before making a decision.”

He added, “Doctors want their point to be heard before reaching any decision, because young doctors are going to be affected because of this decision.”

Another senior doctor who was unhappy with the decision said, “Nowhere in the country are people forced to work till 70 years.”

He added, “If doctors do not retire, then new posts will not be created, new medical students will not get a chance for faculty jobs. The PGI Faculty Forum will oppose the decision and will request the state government to reconsider the proposal for wider interest of the public and future of young doctors. Besides, the forum will also call for implementation of rotary headship of each department so that all faculty members get administrative experience.”

However a senior official of the medical education department said, “The fears of doctors are unfounded. If the age of retirement is increased, it will not affect further recruitment of new doctors. Other apprehensions of doctors can be solved when we sit across the table.”