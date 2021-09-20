Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: PGI faculty forum opposes government move on raising age of superannuation
lucknow news

Lucknow: PGI faculty forum opposes government move on raising age of superannuation

The PGI faculty forum of Lucknow intends to call an urgent general body meeting (GBM) to chalk out a strategy to oppose the government move on raising the retirement age of faculty members of medical institutes/medical colleges to 70 years.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The Lucknow’s PGI faculty forum strongly disagrees with the decision of increasing the retirement age of faculty members. (For representation purpose)

The faculty forum of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has objected to raising the retirement age of faculty members of medical institutes/medical colleges to 70 years. The forum intends to call an urgent general body meeting (GBM) to chalk out a strategy to oppose the move.

Professor Sandeep Sahu, president, SGPGIMS Faculty Forum, said, “Recently, the UP government had taken a decision to raise the retirement age to 70 years. The faculty forum of SGPGIMS strongly disagrees with this decision to increase the retirement age of faculty members. This decision will only hamper patient care, as older faculty members, due to the issue of increasing age, are not able to serve patients professionally. They lack the required energy levels and modern vision to improve the institute.”

He said, “Old faculty members are reluctant to adopt new methods of teaching. Old faculty members if not retired at the appropriate time, will debar new faculty acquiring administrative skills so that second line will never be prepared to take care of hospitals.

RELATED STORIES

“Earlier, the retirement age was 60, which was increased to 62, then it was increased to 65 but now it is going to be 70 years. But every time doctors were never consulted before making a decision.”

He added, “Doctors want their point to be heard before reaching any decision, because young doctors are going to be affected because of this decision.”

Another senior doctor who was unhappy with the decision said, “Nowhere in the country are people forced to work till 70 years.”

He added, “If doctors do not retire, then new posts will not be created, new medical students will not get a chance for faculty jobs. The PGI Faculty Forum will oppose the decision and will request the state government to reconsider the proposal for wider interest of the public and future of young doctors. Besides, the forum will also call for implementation of rotary headship of each department so that all faculty members get administrative experience.”

However a senior official of the medical education department said, “The fears of doctors are unfounded. If the age of retirement is increased, it will not affect further recruitment of new doctors. Other apprehensions of doctors can be solved when we sit across the table.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a developed state: Minister

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief found dead in his room

High Court to Uttar Pradesh govt: What steps taken to implement waste management rules

Hathras gangrape, murder case: Family wants trial to be fast-tracked, says victim’s lawyer
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP