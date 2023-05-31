Hamirpur teen posts ‘suicide’ reel on social media; cops come to rescue

LUCKNOW Police and Meta Company’s intervention helped prevent a possible suicide attempt by an 18-year-old student, who posted a reel on social media while lying on a railway track in Hamirpur on Wednesday (May 24). The youth said he tried to take the extreme step after a fight with his friend, said cops.

Trains The social media cell of Hamirpur, along with the social media centre of the state police headquarters and the police team that saved the youth were felicitated by UP DGP RK Vishwakarma on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was uploaded on Instagram by the youth living in Maudha area of UP’s Hamirpur district.

“On Wednesday, the social media centre at State Police headquarters, Lucknow, received an alert through email and call from Meta Company (Facebook headquarters). Taking cognizance of it, the social media centre immediately informed the Hamirpur police about the location of the youth,” stated a press note by UP Police.

Trains coming from both the sides were stopped on the said track through the railway guard and the youth’s life was saved, the press note informed.

Subsequently, the student was also counselled by the police.

The social media cell of Hamirpur, along with the social media centre of the state police headquarters and the police team that saved the youth were felicitated by UP DGP RK Vishwakarma on Tuesday. He gave them a certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}