4 ATM burglars held, gang leader still at large

LUCKNOW: Four of a gang from Chhapra district of Bihar, who robbed over ₹9 lakh after damaging an ATM in Lucknow earlier this month, were arrested here by Sushant Golf city police on Tuesday. However, several gang members were still at large and yet to be arrested, said police.

During police questioning, the accused revealed that they were members of an inter-state gang. (Pic for representation)

“The four accused have been identified as Niraj Mishra, 35, Raj Tiwari, 28, Pankaj Pandey, 35, and Kumar Bhaskar Ojha, 35, all residents of Chhapra in Bihar. They were arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday when they were travelling in a vehicle with a number plate of Bihar,” said a press note by police.

“A car with Bihar’s number plate, a two-wheeler, cash of ₹9,13,500, along with several other things were recovered from their flat in Sushant Golf city,” said police.

“During police questioning, the accused revealed that they were members of an inter-state gang. Sudhir Mishra alias ATM Baba (yet to be arrested), the leader of the gang, inspected the site prior to the robbery. He usually targeted ATMs on highways with no guards. He used a spray to black out the CCTV camera and cut the alarm’s connection before damaging the ATM and stealing money with the help of his group,” said JCP Crime, Nilabja Choudhary in a press conference. “They had different number plates as they used to enter the state with one number and leave with another,” he added.

“After the incident at an SBI ATM on Sultanpur Road on April 3, an FIR was lodged at Sushant Golf city police station by complainant Mohammad Salman, an advisor to Hitachi Payment Service Private Limited on April 5. Subsequently, a five-member team of police was formed, including crime branch surveillance team, surveillance team zone-south and Sushant Golf city police,” said the press note.

“Further investigation is underway to nab other accused,” said the JCP Crime.