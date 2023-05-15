U.P.: Three held in Lucknow for running IPL betting racket

Three men who were running a betting racket on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were arrested from Ashiyana locality here on Monday, police said. ₹ 44,000 cash, 10 mobile phones, two bikes and a few registers were recovered from the arrested men. (For Representation)

As per the police, ₹44,000 cash, 10 mobile phones, two bikes and a few registers were recovered from the arrested men. They had earned ₹44,000 from different sources by betting on two teams of IPL namely Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders, the police added.

The trio identified as Mohammad Shehbaz, 30, Abaad Ahmed, 47 and Mohammad Humayun, 30, all residents of Lucknow, were arrested on a tip-off. They have been booked under section 13G of the Public Gaming Act, 1867 (person found gaming or reasonably suspected).

However, one other member of the gang Nasim, a resident of Hamirpur, was still at large, said the police in a press note.