...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lucknow Police attaches real-estate-fraud syndicate's assets worth 5.78 crore

Lucknow Police attaches real-estate-fraud syndicate's assets worth ₹5.78 crore

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Lucknow, The Lucknow Police has attached movable and immovable assets worth more than 5.78 crore under the Gangsters Act in connection with an organised real-estate-fraud racket that allegedly duped people by selling non-existent or disputed land, officials said on Thursday.

Lucknow Police attaches real-estate-fraud syndicate's assets worth 5.78 crore

The action was carried out in the Mohanlalganj area under the direction of Police Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar as part of an ongoing drive against organised crime. The assets belong to alleged gang leader Pramod Kumar Upadhyay and his associate, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, police said in a statement.

According to police, "The accused operated a well-organised syndicate that lured unsuspecting buyers with attractive offers for residential plots, posing as representatives of reputed real estate firms. Victims were later found to have been sold land that either did not exist or was not owned by the accused."

Police said the gang particularly targeted personnel from the armed forces and paramilitary units, exploiting their limited availability for site verification due to service commitments.

Police reiterated that strict action against organised crime syndicates will continue to safeguard public interest and maintain a crime-free environment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lucknow fraud police action
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Police attaches real-estate-fraud syndicate's assets worth 5.78 crore
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Police attaches real-estate-fraud syndicate's assets worth 5.78 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.