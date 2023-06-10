Sanjeev Maheshwari murder case: Weapon, bullet shells will be sent for forensic examination, say police

The Lucknow police have sought to clear the air on the bullet wounds found on the body of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva.

The crime scene in the Sanjeev Maheshwari murder case being examined . (FILE PHOTO)

Asserting that there is no confusion on the number of bullets fired at the gangster, Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal on Friday said, “It is now almost clear that there were only six bullet wounds and some of the bullets caused two entry and exit points in the gangster’s body following which 16 entry and exit points were mentioned in the post-mortem report.”

The recovered items like weapon and bullet shells will be sent for forensic examination to have more clarity on the bullet wounds, Agarwal said at a press conference here.

“Other than the local police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising additional director general of police (Technical) Mohit Agarwal with Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (Crime) Nilabja Choudhury and inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar, as its other members, are also probing the matter and the truth will come out soon,” he added.

Initially, the post-mortem report of Maheshwari had baffled investigators as it said the gangster’s body had 16 bullet entry and exit points. It further read that six bullet wounds were found on his chest and two wounds on his hand. These facts led to confusion.

ACCUSED KEPT IN JAIL HOSPITAL

Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, 26, the accused in Jeeva’s murder, has been kept in the Lucknow district jail hospital in Gosaiganj for treatment of the injuries he sustained in an attack by a group of lawyers after he was caught while trying to escape after the shootout inside the courtroom on Wednesday.

A Lucknow district jail official confirmed that the accused was kept in the hospital as he had injuries on his face and back.

The accused was first admitted to the of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for around 30 hours after which the Lucknow police sent him to the jail campus after a court remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody late on Thursday night.

A jail official said there was a plan to shift Vijay Yadav to a high-security barrack as he is a crucial person in a high-profile killing. He said jail guards were also deployed for security at the jail hospital where he is currently admitted.