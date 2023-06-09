Sanjeev Maheshwari murder case: 2 Lucknow police teams formed to probe killing, ascertain motive

The Lucknow police have formed two teams to probe the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, 48, even as investigators are focusing on ascertaining the motive of the assailant, Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, 26, in executing the crime.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal at a media briefing on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

There are some unanswered questions in the entire sequence of events, including the killer’s motive as well as the involvement of any other person in the incident, said a police official aware of the issue.

Jeeva, considered a close aide of jailed mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by the assailant dressed as a lawyer inside a Lucknow court under the Wazirganj police station limits when he was brought from Lucknow district jail on June 7 afternoon. The accused was arrested from the spot and a revolver with six bullet shells was recovered from him.

“Several theories have surfaced related to the incident, including the theory of contract killing and a larger conspiracy behind Jeeva’s killing. Then question arises as to who all are involved in the killing, from where the killer procured such a high-end weapon and where he received training to use a Czech-made .357 bore Magnum ALFA series revolver,” the official cited above said.

“It is too early to comment on the theories and the police are still not sure whether there was more than one assailant at the spot, or any other person was assisting the assailant. All these facts would be clear after detailed investigation and the police are probing all possible angles in the incident. Besides, a team of forensics expert has recreated the crime scene to make police understand the circumstances and the sequence of events,” said Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order, Upendra Agarwal during a press conference on Friday.

The JCP said two teams constituted to investigate the matter and will probe all possible angles in the case. He said the main team comprises inspector in-charge of Wazirganj police station MK Mishra as well as three co-investigators. He said a technical support team comprising three members, including electronic surveillance experts, will assist them.

POLICE CUSTODY REMAND OF ASSAILANT TO BE SOUGHT

The Lucknow police will seek police custody remand of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva’s killer Vijay Yadav to interrogate him further about the murder.

“We will file an application for police custody remand of the accused in the competent court on Saturday after seeking legal opinion in the matter. There are many things to ascertain from the assailant about the incident,” JCP (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said.

