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Lucknow power crisis deepens as repair staff strength shrinks

The restructuring of the electricity distribution network has allegedly weakened the emergency response mechanism of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) at a time when power demand is soaring during peak summer.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Repeated late-night outages, delayed fault repairs and growing public protests across several Lucknow localities have exposed an alleged manpower crisis in the city’s power distribution system following the implementation of the new ‘vertical system,’ under which nearly 300 contractual workers were reportedly removed or sidelined.

Representational image (Sourced)

The restructuring of the electricity distribution network has allegedly weakened the emergency response mechanism of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) at a time when power demand is soaring during peak summer.

According to Devendra Pandey, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Samvida Nivida Karmchari Sangh, the impact is most visible during night hours when multiple faults occur simultaneously but there are not enough repair teams available. “Earlier, at least three repair teams remained active at night. Today, only one gang is available in many areas. If several faults occur together, consumers are forced to wait for hours,” he said.

Before the restructuring, each feeder at substations had a dedicated team comprising one lineman and two helpers. In cases of simultaneous breakdowns, multiple teams could immediately begin restoration work. Under the new arrangement, several feeders now depend on a single repair gang, slowing response time across many parts of the city.

Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, said the shortcomings of the ‘vertical system’ are now becoming visible. “With demand peaking in summer and manpower shrinking, junior engineers and field staff are struggling to handle mounting complaints. The system is under tremendous pressure,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow power crisis deepens as repair staff strength shrinks
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