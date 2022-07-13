Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President

A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18.

Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.

“Yes, we have set up a strong room to keep safe the two ballot boxes expected to arrive here from New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The two ballot boxes will be taken out from the strong room for voting on July 18,” said those aware of the development.

The Election Commission of India has appointed two AROs Brij Bhushan Dubey and Ajit Sharma for smooth conduct of election in Lucknow. Dubey will also act as presiding officer for the poll in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh has 403 MLAs who will vote in Lucknow to elect the new President. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs generally cast their vote in New Delhi.

“If any of the MPs wants to vote in Lucknow, they have to get prior permission of the ECI in this regard,” said a functionary, adding, the voting would be held at Tilak Hall while the MLAs would get their slip at room number 80 before proceeding to cast their votes there.