Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President
A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18.
Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.
“Yes, we have set up a strong room to keep safe the two ballot boxes expected to arrive here from New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The two ballot boxes will be taken out from the strong room for voting on July 18,” said those aware of the development.
The Election Commission of India has appointed two AROs Brij Bhushan Dubey and Ajit Sharma for smooth conduct of election in Lucknow. Dubey will also act as presiding officer for the poll in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh has 403 MLAs who will vote in Lucknow to elect the new President. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs generally cast their vote in New Delhi.
“If any of the MPs wants to vote in Lucknow, they have to get prior permission of the ECI in this regard,” said a functionary, adding, the voting would be held at Tilak Hall while the MLAs would get their slip at room number 80 before proceeding to cast their votes there.
-
Vidhan Sabha land row: SAD accuses Punjab CM of giving up state’s rights over Chandigarh
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his recent statement seeking land to build a separate high court and legislative assembly for Punjab in Chandigarh, calling it an act of surrendering the state's rights over the Union Territory. Mann's statement had come following this development.
-
Man beats daughter to death in Chitrakoot, FIR lodged
A man allegedly beat The accused Bamochan Yadav's 17-year-old daughter to death in Itwa village of Chitrakoot district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police, Chitrakoot, Atul Sharma said the reason for the crime was yet to be established. Initial investigation revealed Yadav was seen beating his daughter Neetu, 17, around 10 pm on Monday night. Sharma said Neetu's mother had passed away 10 years ago and Yadav had married another woman later.
-
Total chaos as Pune traffic police missing at main chowks during peak hours
What's more, traffic police have been found missing during morning- and evening- peak hours, much to the disappointment of commuters. The Hindustan Times team visited several spots in Pune cantonment, Bhavani peth, Yerawada, Bibvewadi, Shankarsheth road and Mangalwar peth during evening peak hours and found chaos at most places, with citizens left to fend for themselves. With traffic policemen missing, there was a complete lack of traffic discipline.
-
HC admits appeal of convict in Varanasi serial blast, summons record
A division bench, comprising justice Manoj Misra and justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, also summoned the records of lower court in the matter. The prime accused in Varanasi serial blast case, Waliullah had moved this criminal appeal before the Allahabad high court, challenging the judgment of trial court, Ghaziabad dated June 6, 2022, whereby he was awarded death sentence after being convicted in this serial blast case of Varanasi district.
-
Plastic waste management portal, shakti vans, wild animal rescue centres in U.P. now: Forest minister
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday said that his department has set up a portal for plastic waste management and was simultaneously focused on plantation in accordance with climate change needs. “We have placed water quality monitoring system in up and down stream of the Kondli drain in Noida to ascertain the level of pollution from Delhi side in river Yamuna,” the minister added.
