Lucknow Pride Walk route changed after six years

This year the Pride Walk in Lucknow will be held on February 26 instead of February 19, and the route has been changed too. This was decided at the Awadh Queer Pride (AQP) collective in their 7th planning meeting on Thursday, in Lucknow.

The meeting had around 45 attendees from non-profit organisations (national and international), mental health professionals, representatives from educational institutions and other organisations.

The Pride calendar was discussed at the meeting, besides planning for several other events through the year. The official route for six years has been the Dainik Jagran chauraha to the General Post Office (GPO). In light of the high court orders to not conduct processions near GPO, the walk will now begin from Lucknow University through Begum Hazrat Mahal Park to Halwasiya, and then return, ending at Begum Hazrat Mahal Park.

Other pre-Pride events were also planned like screenings of queer films at IIM Lucknow, a stall at Sanatkada, and NLU Lucknow will also be hosting queer programmes. A media sensitisation programme was also discussed wherein AQP members will be visiting media houses to sensitise employees on the correct language and rhetoric to be used when writing or speaking on queer issues. Events are lined up from January through February leading up to the walk.

Some of the institutions present at the event were IIM Lucknow, RML National Law University, and Amity University among others. Non-profit organisations present included Humsafar Trust, Sanatkada, Aazadi International, Breakthrough, Arz Foundation, Ehsaas Foundation, and others.