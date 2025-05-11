Lucknow range IG, Prayagraj police commissioner among 11 senior IPS officers transferred

In an administrative reshuffle, inspector general (IG) of Lucknow range Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Prayagraj commissioner of police (CP) Tarun Gaba and Kanpur range deputy inspector general Harish Chandra were among 11 senior IPS officers transferred on Sunday. Eleven senior IPS officers were transferred in an administrative reshuffle on Sunday. (For representation)

Senior officials at the UP Police headquarters confirmed that Agarwal was replaced by Gaba. The surprising move came just five days after Agarwal was appointed as IG Lucknow on May 6. Agarwal has now been posted as IG of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow, while Gaba has been appointed as Lucknow range IG for the second time as he was on the same post before his appointment in Prayagraj as police commissioner.

IG of Kanpur police range Joginder Kumar has been appointed as new Prayagraj police commissioner, while additional commissioner of Kanpur city Harish Chandra has been made new deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kanpur range and IG of PAC headquarters, Lucknow, Ashutosh Kumar has been appointed as new additional commissioner of Kanpur city.

Additional police commissioner Sanjiv Tyagi has been transferred as IG of the UP Prison Administration and Reform Services. He will also take on the additional charge of IG prisons from Hemant Kutiyal, who has been posted as DIG of the Special Security Force, Lucknow.

Additional police commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar Ram Badan Singh, has been transferred to Agra in the same capacity.

Additionally, superintendent of police (SP), logistics, Lucknow, Ramesh Prasad Gupta has been appointed as commandant of the 24th Battalion of PAC in Moradabad, replacing Amit Kumar-II, who has been shifted to the 35th Battalion of PAC in Lucknow in the same capacity.