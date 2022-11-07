Lucknow reports 161 dengue cases in 4 days

The state capital on Sunday reported 42 new dengue cases even as health teams inspected 2,547 houses to prevent mosquito breeding.

The fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar (4), Aishbagh (4), Chandarnagar (4), NK Road (5), Chinhut (4), Tudiyaganj (4) and Malihabad (3). Notices were issued to seven houses where mosquito larva or stagnated water was spotted by the teams.

Lucknow has been reporting a steady number of dengue cases lately. It saw 40 cases on November 5 and 3, and 39 on November 4. Experts said though there may not be a rising trend in the new dengue cases but the threat remained.

“If you have dengue, avoid getting further mosquito bites. Virus may be circulating in the blood during this time, and therefore you may transmit the virus to new uninfected mosquitoes, who may in turn infect others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate took stock of the facilities provided to patients at Civil Hospital. Dr RP Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, briefed the DM about the facilities, medicine stocks and beds reserved for dengue patients.

