Lucknow reports 23 new dengue, two covid cases

lucknow news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The maximum number of dengue cases were reported from Aliganj and Alambagh areas of the city. The team of health department and malaria department conducted a survey of around 2,412 houses and found 10 houses with mosquito larvae

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 23 fresh dengue cases were reported in the state capital on Friday. However, no new patient was admitted to the hospital. Also, two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the city.

The maximum number of dengue cases were reported from Aliganj and Alambagh areas of the city as dengue was confirmed in five people each in these areas. In Tudiyaganj and Kaiserbagh areas, four people each were diagnosed with dengue. Also, in Aishbagh and Indiranagar, two cases each of dengue were detected.

Meanwhile, the team of health department and malaria department conducted a survey of mosquito-breeding conditions in and around 2,412 houses. Dengue mosquito larvae were found in 10 houses and notices were issued to the house owners.

