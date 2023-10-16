Lucknow reports 36 fresh dengue cases

Thirty-six more people tested positive for dengue in Lucknow on Sunday, the highest in a day this year.

(Pc for representation)

The dengue count has steadily gone up in the state capital over the last three days from 34 cases on Friday, to 35 cases on Saturday.

On Sunday, of the total 36 cases, four cases each were reported from Chinhut, Aliganj, five from Indira Nagar, three each from Sarojininagar and Chander Nagar.

“City is witnessing the dengue peak. People vulnerable to infections such as pregnant woman, elderly and children should use mosquito net during sleep to avoid mosquito bite,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

