Lucknow: Robbery accused arrested in police encounter

Lucknow police nabbed one of the suspects involved in a recent robbery targeting a bus conductor at the Alambagh bus terminal, following an encounter, authorities said on Thursday. Injured in police firing, the accused was apprehended in the wee hours of Thursday. (For representation)

The encounter took place near Devi Khera Road within Alambagh police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday. However, another accused managed to escape, they added.

“Upon receiving a tip-off about two suspects spotted riding a scooter, the Alambagh station house officer (SHO) and his team intercepted them. However, the suspects opened fire on the police team with intent to kill. As the cops responded in self-defence, Gaurav Kannaujia, a resident of Motinagar, was injured and apprehended,” DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava said.

“Another accused, Shubham alias Shivam, managed to flee under the cover of darkness,” the DCP added.

Gaurav was rushed to a nearby hospital, while police recovered a scooter without number plate, two mobile phones, an illegal country-made firearm (.315 bore) with one live cartridge and a used cartridge, an ATM card belonging to the victim conductor, and ₹2,760 in cash, officials said.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend two other absconding accused,” Alamabgah SHO Subhash Chandra said.

On the night of May 23, three bike-borne men allegedly snatched a bag from Chaman Kumar, a contract-based conductor with the Azamgarh depot. The bag contained ₹15,800 in cash, ticket books, and an e-ticketing machine. Kumar reported the incident to the police on the same day and a case was registered in this regard under sections 304(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“On May 26, Alambagh police had apprehended Piyush Verma, a resident of Nivas Khera, who had confessed to committing the robbery along with two others -- Gaurav and Shubham. He was found in possession of stolen items, including cash and documents belonging to the conductor,” DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava said.