Lucknow: Samajwadi Party seeks action against IG, other officials for influencing voters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh president of Samajwadi Party (SP), Naresh Uttam Patel, on Wednesday accused Inspector General of Police (IG) Lucknow range, district police chiefs of Ghaziabad and Hapur, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board chairperson, of building pressure on people for voting in favour of BJP and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against them.

According to Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary, he also demanded that the Central Para Military Forces should be deployed at sensitive polling booths of Rampur and Charthaval, and a flag march by the forces before voting should be held there.

Patel said that IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh, was the wife of BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar (Lucknow) assembly seat and she was building pressure on voters for voting in favour of her husband.

He said, “District police chiefs of Ghaziabad and Hapur have reportedly collected Aadhaar cards of the policemen working there and have been reportedly building pressure on them for voting in BJP’s favour.”

About UPPCB chairperson JPS Rathore, he said that the UPPCB chairperson was holding ‘chaupal’ of labourers in violation of Election Commission’s code of conduct. He said Rathor’s brother was star campaigner of DPS Rathor and JPS Rathor should be removed from his post.

