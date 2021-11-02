Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow schools pay homage to Covid-19 victims

Lucknow’s two premier institutions organised events to remember those Covid-19 victims who were associated with the institutions in any way.
Lucknow’s La Martiniere College organised an all-religion prayer meeting on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

La Martiniere College organised on Monday a special inter-faith memorial service to commemorate the lives lost in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious leaders drawn from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh faiths simultaneously prayed for the departed souls.

“The school specially reached out to the families of those who have meaningfully intimated the office about their loss. The names of the loved ones we lost were intoned during the programme,” said principal Carlyle McFarland.

Likewise, on Saturday, Cathedral Senior Secondary School offered homage to 23 members of the School fraternity, who died during the Corona pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“These include parents of students and teachers, office or support staff members,” said Fr Donald D’Souza, the spokesperson of Catholic Diocese in Lucknow.

