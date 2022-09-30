Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow schoolteacher booked for touching student inappropriately

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 10:48 AM IST

The school principal said the teacher was suspended and was not allowed to come to school and that a five-member Child Protection Committee is probing the matter

ByHT Correspondent

A Lucknow schoolteacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly touching a Class 6 student inappropriately, a police officer said on Friday. The parents of the student reported the matter on September 24. The accused teacher was later suspended.

Deputy police commissioner Prachi Singh said the matter was being investigated. In their complaint, the girl’s parents said she told them she reported the matter to the school authorities after the teacher touched her inappropriately.

The school principal said the teacher was suspended and was not allowed to come to school. “A five-member Child Protection Committee is probing the matter.” The panel includes the girl’s parents, two people from school management, and the principal.

