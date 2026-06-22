Lucknow sends 2.56 lakh MT waste-derived fuel to 31 industries

More than 2.56 lakh metric tonnes of fuel generated from Lucknow’s municipal waste has been supplied to 31 cement plants and paper mills across Uttar Pradesh since November 2024, helping reduce landfill burden and convert non-recyclable waste into an industrial energy source, officials said on Sunday.

Authorities transported 2,56,670.47 metric tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) in 7,060 trips between November 26, 2024 and May 31, 2026 (Sourced)

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According to additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, authorities transported 2,56,670.47 metric tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) in 7,060 trips between November 26, 2024 and May 31, 2026. The fuel, produced from non-recyclable combustible waste, was supplied to authorised industrial units for co-processing and use as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

Rao said the RDF is being transported to industries located up to 500 kilometres from Lucknow after undergoing scientific processing through a private agency.

Officials said the RDF is produced at the Shivri municipal solid waste processing plant, where fresh waste generated daily in the city and legacy waste accumulated over the years are scientifically treated. The facility segregates mixed waste into recyclable materials, organic components, inert material and RDF through mechanical and manual processes.

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{{^usCountry}} The RDF mainly comprises multi-layer plastic, packaging waste, textiles and other high-calorific-value materials that cannot be recycled. Instead of being dumped in landfills or burnt in the open, these materials are converted into fuel and supplied to cement kilns, paper mills and other authorised industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RDF mainly comprises multi-layer plastic, packaging waste, textiles and other high-calorific-value materials that cannot be recycled. Instead of being dumped in landfills or burnt in the open, these materials are converted into fuel and supplied to cement kilns, paper mills and other authorised industries. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said co-processing of RDF in industrial furnaces provides an environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional waste disposal methods. The practice also helps reduce the consumption of coal and other fossil fuels while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The municipal corporation and the private agency managing the facility have also intensified efforts to process legacy waste through bio-mining and recover useful resources. The exercise aims to reclaim old dumpsites and reduce their environmental impact.

Officials said improper disposal of plastic waste remains a major environmental challenge, contributing to soil and groundwater contamination, clogged drainage systems and microplastic pollution. To address the issue, a system has been established for the segregation, recovery and daily disposal of plastic-rich waste through RDF production and authorised recycling channels.

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According to officials, the continued supply of RDF to industries has reduced the volume of waste reaching landfills while promoting a circular economy. They appealed to residents to segregate waste at source and reduce plastic consumption to support sustainable waste management efforts and contribute to a cleaner Lucknow.