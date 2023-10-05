To address the issue of disposing of dead pets and strays, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to set up an electric crematorium near the TS Mishra Medical University. A proposal for the same was approved by LMC House last Saturday.

Lucknow set to get its first animal crematorium

The state capital has over 9,000 registered and an estimated 20,000 non-registered pets, said additional municipal commissioner (animal welfare) Dr Arvind Rao, adding the city has a population of around 80,000 street dogs.

“Around 100 street dogs and 20 pets die on average every day. So the absence of a proper disposal system of animal carcasses has been felt for a long time. We’d been trying to get funds for an animal incinerator. Finally, the LMC House has allocated ₹3 crore for such a facility in the city. Tenders will be issued in a week,” Rao added.

The official observed that the lack of a dedicated burial ground or animal incinerator led people to cremate their pets in Bhaisakund with permission. “Now with an exclusive crematorium for animals, the dangers from open disposal of bodies will be minimised.”

He said the facility was likely to come up by the year-end.

