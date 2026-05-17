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Lucknow: Shaheed Path foot overbridge project moves ahead after year-long delay

For months, pedestrians have struggled to cross the busy stretch due to the absence of any designated crossing facility. With no zebra crossing or foot overbridge available, many either took longer routes or attempted to cross the road directly, risking accidents on the high-speed corridor.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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After nearly a year of delays, the proposed foot overbridge on Shaheed Path, set to come up in front of a mall near a private hospital, is finally moving towards execution, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) finalising a private agency and issuing a work order for the project.

The design of the proposed FOB. (Sourced)

For months, pedestrians have struggled to cross the busy stretch due to the absence of any designated crossing facility. With no zebra crossing or foot overbridge available, many either took longer routes or attempted to cross the road directly, risking accidents on the high-speed corridor.

LDA chief engineer Manvendra Kumar Singh said the project faced delays as the authority initially failed to attract interested bidders. To move the proposal forward, the authority later decided to execute the project through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Singh said the authority floated a request for proposal, following which a private agency was selected and a work order issued.

“The selected agency will generate revenue through advertisements and commercial spaces associated with the project,” Singh said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Shaheed Path foot overbridge project moves ahead after year-long delay
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Shaheed Path foot overbridge project moves ahead after year-long delay
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