Lucknow shocker: Woman, son badly burnt in acid attack at home

Two unidentified youths threw acid on a woman and her son after knocking door of their house in Viram Khand-3, Gomti Nagar area on Saturday night.

The attackers locked the door from outside before fleeing after the sensational crime, leaving the victims screaming for help.

Both the victims, later rescued by neighbours, have been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute with severe burn injuries, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), east, Syed Ali Abbas said, around 10 pm on Saturday two persons knocked at the Viram Khand house of two brothers Akash Verma alias Vicky and Vikas Verma. As their mother Anita opened the door, the attackers asked for two brothers by name and threw acid from the bottle they had brought with them the moment they spotted Vikas, the police officer said on the basis of information gathered by them.

The ADCP said: “Vikas suffered severe injuries on forehead and face. His mother, who was also standing at the door too suffered injuries.”

The ADCP said: “The two attackers fled after locking the door from outside after committing the crime. The door was unlocked by neighbours after they heard screams.” He said the duo was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by the locals itself.

The ADCP said the police have registered FIR of under severe Indian Penal Code sections 326- A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 326-B (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid) against unidentified persons at Gomti Nagar police station.

He said the family so far has not revealed about any enmity or dispute or identified any suspects.

“The police are probing the case and trying to extract visuals of the two attackers with help of CCTV cameras,” he said. “However, the faces of the attackers are not clear in the CCTV footages made available so far as they are walking with their heads down. Efforts are on to ascertain their identities,” he said.

