Lucknow showcases clean, green vision at ASEAN 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

Lucknow’s achievements in cleanliness, green development and smart urban projects took centre stage at the ASEAN 2025 conference in Kuala Lumpur, earning the city recognition on a global platform. Delegations from cities across Asia gathered to exchange ideas on sustainable growth and city-to-city cooperation, according to a press release issued by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday. Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal at the ASEAN 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. (Sourced)

Representing India, mayor Sushma Kharkwal highlighted Lucknow’s rise as a “Knowledge City” and its third-place national ranking in cleanliness. She was joined by Lucknow’s additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao during the presentation, which covered smart waste management systems, expansion of green spaces and successful Swachh Bharat Mission drives, the release said.

Kharkwal told delegates that Lucknow’s development vision goes beyond infrastructure upgrades, aiming for a cleaner, greener and globally recognised city identity. She underlined the role of smart city projects in improving public services and encouraging citizen participation.

In a panel discussion on city-to-city cooperation, speakers examined legal, financial and institutional barriers to collaboration.

Kharkwal said that while such hurdles remain, digital technology and joint learning have allowed cities to share expertise and strengthen ties.

During the second panel discussion on ‘Strengthening the DC Partnerships for Sustainable Urban Development’, the mayor shared the stage with Fatma Şahin, her counterpart from Gaziantep, Türkiye, Tamil Nadu’s state mission director for Swachh Bharat Mission, Glen Flores (former mayor of the Philippines), and Kurt Garrigan (chief, Sustainable Urban Development Section, UN ESCAP). In another session, she engaged with experts from the United Nations, Malaysia, Indonesia and India on reforming policies to boost cooperation, the release said.

Kharkwal also presented Lucknow’s success stories in public participation, community-led projects, and environmental conservation, positioning them as models for cities worldwide.

“Representing Lucknow at ASEAN 2025 is not just a personal honour, but a matter of pride for the entire city. This recognition is the outcome of our citizens’ cooperation, administrative dedication, and the city’s unwavering commitment to progress,” the mayor said.