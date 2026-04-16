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Lucknow slum fire leaves 2 infants dead, 1,000 workers homeless

Most of the residents managed to escape, but many children were trapped inside their shanty as the fire intensified, suggests preliminary probe

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:07 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW As rescue teams and residents on Thursday trawled through the slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar, reduced to ashes from the blaze the evening before, charred bodies of two children, one aged two years and the other two months old, were found from the ashes during a late-night search operation on Wednesday.

Victims search for their belongings on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Shruti, 2, and her two-month-old sister – daughters of Satish, a native of Kashipurwa village in Barabanki, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Diksha Sharma, adding that the parents were informed and they were at the post-mortem house and have identified the bodies.

District magistrate Vishak G said 8 lakh ( 4 lakh each) compensation will be given to the families of the deceased.

The fire, which started Wednesday evening in a slum cluster near the Ring Road in Vikas Nagar, rapidly engulfed about 280 shanties and reduced residents’ belongings to ashes. Around 1,000 people, mostly domestic workers and daily wage earners, were left homeless.

Police said most residents managed to escape, but many children could not be rescued in time. Preliminary reports suggest they were trapped inside their shanty as the fire intensified.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow slum fire leaves 2 infants dead, 1,000 workers homeless
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow slum fire leaves 2 infants dead, 1,000 workers homeless
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