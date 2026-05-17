Lucknow stares at 44°C amid heatwave warning in UP

The state capital is likely to witness intense heat over the next week, with the mercury expected to hover between 43°C and 44°C, while the Lucknow Meteorological Centre has warned of heatwave conditions at a few places across Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C on Sunday. (File)

Banda was the hottest place in the country on Sunday at 46.4°C, which was 2.9°C above normal. Other Uttar Pradesh cities among the country’s hottest locations included Jhansi (44.6°C), Prayagraj (44.5°C) and Hamirpur (44.2°C).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave (loo) conditions are likely in several districts, including Agra, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mau, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Unnao and Varanasi. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places in the state between May 19 and May 23.

According to met officials, a prolonged spell of heatwave is likely to begin on Monday, with maximum temperatures expected to touch 45°C in several cities. Both day and night temperatures are likely to remain above normal during the period.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow are likely to be 43°C and 27°C, respectively,” an IMD press release said in its forecast for Monday.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C on Sunday, which was 1.4°C above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.6°C, which was 1.3°C below normal.

Precautions against heatstroke

- Avoid stepping out in the sun between 12 noon and 4 pm.

- Drink plenty of water; consume ORS, lemon water, and buttermilk

- Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes.

- Use an umbrella, hat, or wrap cloth (gamchha) when stepping outdoors.

- Do not go out on an empty stomach.

- If you experience dizziness, weakness, or a severe headache, immediately rest in the shade and consult a doctor.

- Stay alert to protect yourself from extreme heat and heatstroke. A little caution can keep you safe.

(Source: X handle of Relief commissioner’s office)