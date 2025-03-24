Lucknow Super Giants, how’s the josh? High sir! Rishabh Pant-led team is all set to make the best use of home turf

The Indian Premier League 2025 underway and team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with skipper Rishabh Pant are all set. Rishabh Pant during a practise session held in Lucknow

The squad spent the last few days sweating it out at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium that will host seven IPL matches. The tournament started at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but LSG will play its first match on home ground against Punjab Kings on April 1.

LSG’s new captain and wicket keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently stepped on the Lucknow stadium to a warm welcome and got rolling with the team members. In an Instagram video posted by the team, Rishabh, along with hard-hitting batsman and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, was seen mingling with the team on ground.

Other players, including all-rounder Aiden Markram, batsman Matthew Breetzke, bowler Shamar Joseph with spinners Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth and other team joined the practise session. After an ordinary season last year, the team is looking forward to making a roaring comeback.

Former team Pune Warriors India’s then chief executive officer Abhijit Sarkar, a Lucknowite, says, “LSG with new leadership under Rishabh Pant has a good chance to turn the tide and has the potential to do very well this season. They have a very good mix of international players and young Indian talent. Seven matches in home ground will be a good advantage for them. With Pant around they are expected to get support from local crowd. It’s high time for LSG to build a true fan-base in Lucknow.”

International players Mitchell Marsh and David Miller have also joined the squad and fiery fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who had a fantastic season last year, is expected to join the team in the middle of the season.

Mentor Zaheer Khan, head coach Justin Langer, assistant coaches Lance Klusener, Sridharan Sriram and Vijay Dahiya are already on the job. Assistant coach Jhonty Rhodes, who had earned the reputation of being among the world’s best fielders, will join in soon.