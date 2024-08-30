Lucknow's theatre lovers in for a double dose of drama this weekend

A double show of the ticketed drama Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to be staged today at the Valmiki Rangshala of UP Sangeet Natak Academy. Rehearsal of the play being held a day earlier

Directed by Chandrabash Singh the story is centered around four blind friends is loosely based on a popular Marathi play Tax Free.

Talking about the project, the director says, “We have added a few nuances to the story keeping the audience of the city in mind. We have been working hard to keep Lucknow a theatre-driven city. Many people in the city feel that plays that come over from other cities have an edge on the local content, it’s for them that we have been working hard to bring the best of stories with a local twist. We want the audience with the same enthusiasm to watch the local plays as well.”

He adds, “Our group was able to bring two ticketed houseful shows this year and we want to continue doing so.”

The play will have two back-to-back shows and is being presented by Vijay Bela- Ek Kadam Khushiyon Ki Aor Sansthan.

The artistes on the stage will include Niharika Kashyap, Giriraj Kishore Sharma, Abhay Pratap Singh to name a few.