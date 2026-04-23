Lucknow tops Class 12 pass percentage chart; Bhadohi gets High School crown

LUCKNOW Though no student from the state capital managed to break into the top 5 merit list, Lucknow secured the first rank among all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of overall pass percentage (89.17%) in the UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The results saw a statewide Intermediate pass percentage of 80.38%.

Students in Lucknow celebrate their success in the UP Board examinations on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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Of the 51,132 candidates registered in Lucknow district, 49,547 appeared for the exams and 44,183 successfully cleared them. This is a massive leap from last year’s performance, where Lucknow languished at the 48th rank with an 81.17 pass percentage. In 2024, the district stood on third spot with a pass percentage of 90.49%.

This year, Amethi stood second, where 21,590 students were registered, 21,157 appeared and 18,821 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for the district is 88.96%. Amroha students brought their district to third spot where 24,689 students registered, 24,070 appeared and 21,391 passed. And the pass percentage in the district is 88.87%.

Varanasi stood at 48th rank with an overall pass percentage of 79.41%. A total of 45,919 students were registered in the district, 44,186 appeared and 35,090 cleared the exam. Prayagraj stood at 71st position from where 1,01,300 were registered, 99121 appeared and 73,637 passed the exam. The pass percentage of students from Sangam City is 74.29%.

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{{^usCountry}} Deoria finished at the bottom of the table on the 75th spot where 60,049 students were registered, 55,807 appeared and 37,288 cleared the exam. The overall district pass percentage is 66.82%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deoria finished at the bottom of the table on the 75th spot where 60,049 students were registered, 55,807 appeared and 37,288 cleared the exam. The overall district pass percentage is 66.82%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the high school exam, Bhadohi stood first, where 27,545 students registered, 26,234 appeared and 25,127 passed the exam. The pass percentage of the district is 95.78%. The overall pass percentage for High School examinees stands at 90.42%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the high school exam, Bhadohi stood first, where 27,545 students registered, 26,234 appeared and 25,127 passed the exam. The pass percentage of the district is 95.78%. The overall pass percentage for High School examinees stands at 90.42%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Agra stood second with a pass percentage of 95.40. A total of 60,381 were registered, 56,115 appeared and 53,533 passed the exam. Last year, the district notched first position with overall pass percentage 94.99 in High School exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agra stood second with a pass percentage of 95.40. A total of 60,381 were registered, 56,115 appeared and 53,533 passed the exam. Last year, the district notched first position with overall pass percentage 94.99 in High School exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prayagraj students brought their district to third position with a pass percentage of 95.36%. A total of 94,569 students were registered, 88,568 appeared and 84,458 students passed the exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prayagraj students brought their district to third position with a pass percentage of 95.36%. A total of 94,569 students were registered, 88,568 appeared and 84,458 students passed the exams. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucknow notched 14th spot by securing an overall pass percentage of 92.90. A total of 51,956 students were registered, 49,594 appeared and 46,075 passed the exam. Last year, the state capital stood in 16th position among 75 districts with a pass percentage of 92.78. This is an improvement from last year. In 2024, Lucknow was placed at 31st rank with a pass percentage of 89.94%.

With a pass percentage of 80.22, Lalitpur finished at the bottom of the table at 75th place.

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