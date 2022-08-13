Lucknow traders make big plans for 75th I-Day

Traders of the city and the district administration are collaborating with each other to deck up 75 markets of the city on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, president, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal said, “The Lucknow Vyapar Mandal is decorating 75 markets of the city besides organising cultural programmes, sapling plantations, distribution of sweets and managing the events in the marketplaces. From August 13, the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal will also honour 75 people working with the traders.

“On August 14, 75 top traders of every area besides 75 top women traders will be honoured for their contribution to the economic development of the city. This programme will be organised at the Maharaja Agrasen College in Aishbagh.”

On August 15 the traders will hold a flag-hoisting ceremony at La Touche Road, while Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Shobha Yatra will be taken out by traders from Hanuman Setu to Patel Statue in front of GPO on August 17.

Amarnath Mishra, general secretary, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal said, “We want to involve people from all sections of society in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of our Independence. When we decorate markets like Hazaratganj, Aminabad , Alambagh, Charbagh, Chowk, Aishbagh, Naka, Gomti Nagar, Patrakar puram, Indira Nagar, Bhootnath, Mahanagar etc, people will naturally get involved. This will inculcate a feeling of patriotism among residents who visit the market.

“City traders will put up more than 75,000 flags, decorate markets with tricolour lights. Not only that, traders would distribute food and sweets in orphanages, old age homes and hospitals.”