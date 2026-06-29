Lucknow traders say fire safety more important than sealing drive

Traders’ organisations have urged the government to shift its focus from sealing commercial establishments to strengthening fire safety infrastructure, saying punitive action alone cannot prevent tragedies like the recent Aliganj fire incident in Lucknow.

Trader leader Sandeep Bansal announced an awareness campaign aimed at encouraging traders to install fire safety equipment. (For Representation)

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The comments were made as Uttar Pradesh celebrated Vyapari Diwas on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal warned that the ongoing sealing drive could jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands of traders without addressing the underlying causes of fire safety lapses.

State president Sanjay Gupta said the organisation would seek meetings with defence minister Rajnath Singh, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, and senior officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Awas Vikas Parishad to press for a balanced and long-term solution.

“The Aliganj incident was heartbreaking, and every possible step should be taken to ensure such a tragedy never happens again. However, sealing markets is not a permanent solution. The priority should be to improve fire safety compliance, upgrade infrastructure and create awareness among traders,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} Amarnath Mishra, president of Lucknow Udyog and Vyapar Mandal, said the sealing drive has created uncertainty among shopkeepers and small business owners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amarnath Mishra, president of Lucknow Udyog and Vyapar Mandal, said the sealing drive has created uncertainty among shopkeepers and small business owners. {{/usCountry}}

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Another trader leader Sandeep Bansal also announced a statewide awareness campaign aimed at encouraging traders to install fire safety equipment, comply with prescribed norms and adopt standard safety protocols in commercial establishments.

The organisation said it would work with traders’ associations to promote regular safety audits and preparedness measures. Vyapari Diwas is observed on the birth anniversary of legendary philanthropist Bhamashah.