Lucknow: Traffic cops trained to recognise early signs of fatigue, burnout

Traffic police personnel were trained in controlled breathing, brief mindfulness exercises and grounding techniques during a specialised mental health and stress-management workshop organised by the Lucknow police commissionerate on Sunday. Traffic personnel undergoing stress management training at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Held at the Reserve Police Lines, the programme brought together around 120 traffic personnel and focused on practical tools that can be applied during active duty. The training used principles of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to help personnel recognise stress triggers, regulate emotional responses and maintain focus in high-pressure situations.

The techniques were designed to be practised within minutes at traffic junctions, during peak-hour congestion or after tense public interactions. Trainers also demonstrated methods to interrupt negative thought patterns that often arise from prolonged stress, fatigue and repeated conflict on the road.

The workshop addressed common challenges faced by traffic personnel, including verbal abuse, long duty hours, irregular meals, sleep deprivation and exposure to pollution. Participants were taught to identify early warning signs of burnout such as irritability, loss of concentration, physical exhaustion and emotional withdrawal, and were encouraged to seek timely professional support,” according to an officials release.

An interactive segment allowed personnel to share real-life experiences from the field, ranging from handling aggressive motorists to managing accident scenes. Trainers provided scenario-based guidance on de-escalation, emotional self-control and maintaining professional conduct under provocation.

Officials said the training is expected to improve not only the mental resilience of traffic personnel but also on-ground efficiency. Better stress management, they said, leads to sharper decision-making, improved traffic regulation and more patient, respectful engagement with the public.

Police said similar sessions would be held in phases as part of a sustained effort to promote mental well-being within the force and create a healthier work culture for personnel tasked with managing the city’s traffic daily.