Lucknow University eager to welcome transgender students

As Lucknow University (LU) is willing to give admission to transgender students, Devika Devendra Manglamukhi, state executive member of the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board, along with two other transgenders Nilopjer, project director at NGO Hamsafar, and Shiven Gureja visited the university on Monday.

A state executive member of the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board and others in Lucknow University on July 31. (Sourced)

The aim was to create a more inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for transgender individuals at the university. “Right now, the LU does not have any transgender students. We want to encourage transgender students to study here,” said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students welfare, LU.

The transgender representatives had a meeting with several university officials, including Prof. Poonam Tandon, Prof Arvind Awasthi, dean, arts faculty, Dr Vinod Kumar Singh, registrar, Prof Shruti from Hindi department and Dr Archana Shukla from psychology department.

During the meeting, they discussed initiatives to create a more inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for transgender individuals at the university with a particular focus on increasing their admissions. “The goal is to empower transgender students and elevate their status from “Bhiksha” (begging) to “Shiksha” (education),” Prof Tandon said.

The participants also discussed organising more programmes to raise awareness and foster acceptance of transgender issues among students, she said.

Recognising the growing interest from companies in offering jobs to transgender individuals in India, the need to enhance their qualifications and competence was emphasised. The university pledged to prioritise efforts to support their academic journey.