Lucknow University installs jammers for BBA LLB entrance exam to prevent cheating

For the first time in an entrance examination, Lucknow University will install jammers to prevent unfair practices and ensure a copy-free exam. The university will conduct the entrance test for its newly introduced five-year Integrated BBA LLB programme on Wednesday at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The university has also issued a dress code for the candidates, directing them to wear only simple and light clothes. (FILE PHOTO)

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The five-year BBA LLB programme, being introduced for the first time this academic session, has received a strong response from students. Against 180 available seats, the university has received nearly 800 applications.

To ensure a fair and copy-free examination, the university administration has installed mobile jammers at the exam center to block use of electronic devices and prevent any possibility of cheating.

The admit cards for the examination have already been released on the university’s official website. The exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and candidates have been instructed to report to the examination center by 1:30 pm to complete security checks and verification procedures.

The university has also issued a dress code for the candidates, directing them to wear only simple and light clothes. Outfits with large buttons, metal zippers, or multiple pockets have been prohibited. Caps, scarves, sunglasses, jewellery and other metal accessories will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates have been advised to wear slippers or regular sandals.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with a printout of the admit card, candidates must carry one valid original photo identity proof, such as aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license, passport, or PAN card. The university has also banned mobile phones, bluetooth devices, smartwatches, calculators, digital watches, electronic gadgets, and any study material inside the examination hall and campus premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with a printout of the admit card, candidates must carry one valid original photo identity proof, such as aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license, passport, or PAN card. The university has also banned mobile phones, bluetooth devices, smartwatches, calculators, digital watches, electronic gadgets, and any study material inside the examination hall and campus premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini said the BBA LLB programme is an ambitious and career-oriented initiative for the university, with transparency and integrity in the admission process being the top priority. “The use of mobile jammers along with strict guidelines will help ensure a smooth and malpractice-free examination,” Saini said.